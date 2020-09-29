NSAA logo NDN

The postseason will go on as scheduled, according to the statewide association in charge of high school activities in Nebraska.

The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) announced Tuesday afternoon that no games — including subdistrict, district or state competition — will be postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. In that press release, it did not specify how schedules would be altered if such a situation arose that a team could not play because of the coronavirus.

“The health and safety of students, staff, and local communities remain the priority of the NSAA,” the organization said in a press release.

Moreover, the NSAA has implemented several requirements of host schools during the postseason:

* Participants are permitted to wear face coverings during competition, but not required.

* Coaches and non-active participants are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings.

* Spectators are required to wear face coverings at all times while attending indoor events.

* Spectators are required to wear face coverings at all times while attending outdoor events when physical distancing (six feet or more) is not possible.

* The host school may establish additional requirements in consultation with local health departments. Any additional requirements implemented by the host school must be the same for all teams, officials, and spectators.

“The NSAA has great appreciation for all its member schools and their tireless efforts to provide opportunities for learning and participation in NSAA activities,” the association said. “Communication, flexibility, and patience will be key in supporting our high school student participants as they pursue a NSAA state championship this fall.”

