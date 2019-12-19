The Nebraska School Activities Association released district assignments for high-school football teams in the 2020-21 two-year scheduling cycle.
Norfolk High switches from District A-3 to A-6 next cycle. Joining the Panthers are Grand Island, Millard North, Omaha Benson, Omaha Bryan and Omaha Westside.
Norfolk Catholic’s district is virtually intact from the previous two seasons. The only changes are the removal of Battle Creek (moved up to C1) and Stanton (dropped down to D1), and the addition of Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, which was on the Knights’ previous non-district schedule.
Lutheran High Northeast’s district includes two of the same opponents (Elkhorn Valley and Laurel-Concord-Coleridge) as the previous cycle. Joining those three in D1-6 are Hartington-Newcastle and Plainview (both moving up from D2) and Wakefield, which was on the Eagles’ non-district schedule the past two seasons.
Finalized two-year schedules will be released Feb. 20.
Following are district assignments involving area teams.
11-man
District A-6: Grand Island, Millard North, Norfolk, Omaha Benson, Omaha Bryan, Omaha Westside
District C1-3: Arlington, Boys Town, Douglas County West, Fort Calhoun, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Omaha Concordia
District C1-4: Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, North Bend Central, Schuyler, West Point-Beemer
District C1-5: Battle Creek, Boone Central, O’Neill, Pierce, Wayne
District C2-2: David City Aquinas, Fremont Bergan, David City, Oakland-Craig, Tekamah-Herman
District C2-3: Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, Crofton, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Norfolk Catholic, Ponca
District C2-5: Centura, Gibbon, Grand Island Central Catholic, Ord, Twin River
District C2-6: Bridgeport, Chase County, Gordon-Rushville, Hershey, North Platte St. Patrick’s, Valentine
Eight-man
District D1-4: Cross County, East Butler, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Nebraska Christian, Shelby-Rising City
District D1-5: Clarkson/Leigh, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Howells-Dodge, Madison, Stanton, Wisner-Pilger
District D1-6: Elkhorn Valley, Hartington-Newcastle, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Lutheran High Northeast, Plainview, Wakefield
District D1-7: Ainsworth, Neligh-Oakdale, North Central, Summerland, West Holt
District D2-2: Allen, Emerson-Hubbard, Homer, Pender, Walthill
District D2-3: Osmond, Randolph, Wausa, Winside, Wynot
District D2-4: Bloomfield, Boyd County, Creighton, Niobrara/Verdigre, St. Mary’s
District D2-5: Central Valley, CWC, Elgin Public/Pope John, Humphrey St. Francis, Riverside
Six-man
District D6-3: Elba, Santee, Spalding Academy, St. Edward, Stuart