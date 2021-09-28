Norfolk Public Schools is asking the community to recognize officials with the Nebraska Schools Activities Association as part of NSAA Officials Appreciation Week.
As high schools begin a third school year of sports and other activities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, a familiar issue continues to challenge administrators nationwide: Finding enough people to officiate all scheduled contests.
“With the intense scrutiny of our officials and the looming officials shortage, we feel it is important to show our appreciation for these women and men who give their time to our student-athletes so they can play the games they love,” the district said in an official statement.
NSAA Officials Appreciation Week is observed Monday, Sept. 27, through Saturday, Oct. 2.
Every year, in preparation for the season, officials attend clinics, participate in rules meetings and take tests in order to officiate events. John Erwin, activities director at Norfolk High School, asks that people show appreciation to officials as they attend events this year.
“Officials have been getting harder to find. They do what they do for the love of the game,” he said in a media release. “They don't get paid nearly enough. We need to show them respect for their time and effort, which gives our student athletes the chance to compete in activities.”