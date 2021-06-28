Norfolk Public Schools is planning on naming John Erwin as interim activities director and Curt Lammers as the interim assistant activities director for the upcoming school year.
The district recently announced its plans for the two appointments, which have to be approved by the board of education at its next meeting on Monday, July 12.
After Ben Ries' resignation was approved on June 14, the district said Jeff Hoffman had been serving as interim activities director. A new director had to be chosen after Hoffman accepted a position at Northeast Community College as the dean of health and public service.
Erwin serves as an assistant principal at Norfolk High School. He has worked for the district for almost 32 years, and he has been the dean of students, a math teacher, head girls soccer coach, assistant football coach and head swim coach throughout his tenure.
"Mr. Erwin is a strong leader and an avid supporter of our Panthers activities program. He has established relationships with our coaches and has remained active with our activities program since becoming an administrator," said Superintendent Jami Jo Thompson in a media release. "I am confident that he will do a great job in this role.”
Lammers retired from Norfolk High in the spring of 2020 but remained active in the activities department — supervising and assisting many NPS athletic events. Before his retirement, Lammers held positions such as a social studies teacher and an assistant basketball coach.
"I am excited to have such strong Panther supporters fill these important interim positions," Thompson said. "Mr. Erwin and Mr. Lammers have extensive experience within our activities department, they have strong leadership skills and they understand the important role that activities play within our educational program. I am confident that they will do an excellent job during this transition year.”