EVANS, Ga. — Two goals in the first half proved to be the difference for the Northeast Community College women’s soccer team at the NJCAA Division II Women’s National Tournament on Friday.
The Hawks (12-4-1), seeded ninth in the tournament fell to fourth-seed Heartland Community College (10-0), 2-0 at Blanchard Woods Park in Evans, Ga.
“I thought Heartland’s a heck of a team. They’re very technical. They’re good on possessions. I felt they outplayed us in the first half,” Northeast coach Chad Miller said. “We definitely moved the ball okay and we handled it well. They got a couple of goals in the first half off of rebounds. One hit the crossbar and went to their best player. Another one our goalkeeper punched out and it went to their best player again. So it was definitely unfortunate that we gave up those two goals, but overall I thought we handled it pretty well.”
The Hawks had many opportunities throughout the match, but were unable to capitalize.
“In the second half, I thought we played really well. I thought we attacked them really well, we came at them pretty good,” Miller said. “We had a couple that hit the post or just missed. We had an open goal missed. It wasn’t our day. It was unlucky. It seemed like we couldn’t buy a goal, but I thought we played really well against a really good team.”
Naomi Pedroza (Hastings) led the Hawks with three total shots. Londyn Cacciacarne (Layton, Utah) also recorded a shot on goal. Mackenzie Byrnes (Brighton, Colo.) tallied six saves in the net.
“I think coming in, it’s very tough preparing mentally preparing for these games, especially when it’s your first time here,” Miller said. “Coming in, it kind of feels like a vacation. You’re kind of just relaxed and hanging out and doing a couple of practices, so I was a little concerned, but when we showed up, I felt we were ready to play. Heartland just outplayed us yesterday and they did what they needed to do to win and that’s all you can ask for.”
The Hawks were to battle Howard Community College at 6:30 p.m. (CT) for a chance to move on out of pool play.
“I don’t know if we will change much. We like to just play our game and make the other team beat us and that’s pretty much what we did yesterday. We kind of forced Heartland to beat us,” Miller said. “We took away their best attack options. It was just unfortunate that rebounds went their way and didn’t go our way, but I think as far as today goes, I plan on just playing our game and making Howard beat us and if they can beat us, great. If not, then hopefully we can get the win.”