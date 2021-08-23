Northeast volleyball team competes at RKP Invite

BEATRICE — The Northeast Community College volleyball team fell to Highland Community College in three sets, 25-19, 25-15 and 25-9 on Saturday at the RKP Invite in Beatrice. In the final match of the day, the Hawks (1-3) fell to Cloud County Community College in three sets, 27-25, 25-16 and 25-19.
In the loss to Highland, Rachel Ecklund (Overton) had six kills. Edyn Sudbeck (Wynot) tallied 23 assists and six digs. Alexis Kapales (Jonesboro, Arkansas) added nine assists.
The Hawks managed to hold strong with Cloud County in the first set, but couldn’t capitalize when it mattered the most.
Lauren Kavan (Cedar Bluffs) tallied 11 kills and 12 digs. Brooke Bannister (Marquette) had seven kills. Sudbeck chipped in 25 assists and 13 digs, while Kapales had 13 digs.
The Hawks host the Northeast Volleyball Tournament on Friday and Saturday at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
On Friday, the Hawks will battle Williston State College at 3 p.m. followed by a match with Southeast Community College at 7 p.m. Northeast will entertain North Platte Community College at 3 p.m. on Saturday and McCook Community College at 5 p.m.