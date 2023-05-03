PANORA, Iowa — The Northeast Community College golf team competed in the North Central district tournament Monday and Tuesday at Lake Panorama National Golf Course in Panora, Iowa.
Hawks sophomore Santiago Valdes won the event to qualify for the 2023 NJCAA Division II Golf Championship while the Hawks finished seventh as a team.
After tying Luke Strako of Southeast Community College for first place with 231 totals, Valdes claimed medalist honors by sinking a four-foot par putt on the third playoff hole.
“Santi was solid all tournament,” Northeast coach Ty Heimes said. “The conditions were tough for all 54 holes, and he just put his head down and powered through it. Getting back to nationals was his goal all year. He’s been working so hard and he’s playing his best at the right time. I’m so happy for him and he deserves this win.”
Valdes’ victory marks the second year in a row that a Hawks player has won the North Central District Championship, as Heimes captured the title last year. Heimes has participated in the national tournament twice as a player with Northeast and will now do so as a coach at the helm of the Hawks.
Valdes was named honorable mention All-American after his freshman season by finishing in a tie for 25th at the 2022 NJCAA Division II championship in Joplin, Missouri.
The lefty has already signed to continue his education and golf career at NCAA Division I Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
“I’m proud of this team,” Heimes said. “We didn’t play our best the first day, but we came back and battled today. They are a great group of guys. They all have bright futures ahead of them. They have had a great two years here at Northeast and they all will be missed.”
Valdes and Heimes will head to the 2023 NJCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championship on May 23-26 at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Indiana.
North Central District Championship
Team: 7. Northeast 325-329-320 — 974.
Individuals: 1. Santiago Valdes (Mexico City, Mexico): 77-78-76 — 231; T11. Kody Sander (Lincoln): 82-83-76 — 241; T21. Rockney Peck (Wisner): 82-84-80 — 246; T36. Emmet Hansen (Brandon, S.D.): 84-84-88 — 256; Riley Kuehn (Hartington): 86 (Round 2); Tanner Walling (Wayne): 90-89 (Rounds 1-2).