Northeast picks award recipients

Northeast Community College women’s soccer player Aidyn Woodall (Castle Rock, Colo.), men’s soccer player Jeevan Purewal (Wolverhampton, England), women’s soccer player Erica Derby (Keenesburg, Colo.) and men’s golfer Kody Sander (Lincoln) were named the recipients of 2022-23 Northeast Athletics Awards, it was announced by the Northeast Athletic Department Monday.
The awards were voted on by Northeast coaches and staff.
Woodall was named Female Athlete of the Year after a stellar inaugural season in a Hawks uniform. Woodall finished eighth in NJCAA DII women’s soccer with 24 goals, first in assists with 25 and third in points with 73. She was named first team all-region, second team All-American and made the United Soccer Coaches 2022 Junior College Division II Women’s All-America Team. The women’s soccer team won the 2022 Region XI championship, where Woodall was named to the all-tournament team, the North Plains District championship and qualified for the 2022 NJCAA DII Women’s soccer national tournament in Tucson, Arizona.
Purewal captured the title of Men’s Athlete of the Year after an outstanding freshman campaign. Purewal ended the season 12th in NJCAA DII men’s soccer with 16 goals, seventh in assists with 12 and ninth in points with 44. He was named first team all-region, took the title of ICCAC Men’s Soccer Division II Player of the Year, became the first Northeast men’s soccer player to be named first team All-American and made the United Soccer Coaches 2022 Junior College Division II Men’s All-America Team. As a captain, Purewal helped transform a squad that won seven games in 2021 into a team that won the 2022 Region XI championship, where Purewal was named to the all-tournament team, the Plains District championship and secured qualification into the 2022 NJCAA DII men’s soccer national tournament in Tucson, Arizona. The Hawks were victorious at the national tournament for the first time in program history with a 3-0 victory over Massasoit Community College.
Derby is the recipient of the 2022-23 Female Character Award. Derby was named to the academic all-district team and received first team academic All-America honors from College Sports Communicators. She found her name on the NJCAA all-academic first team after her freshman year and was named first team academic all-region by the ICCAC during all four of her semesters at Northeast. On the field, the Hawks have soared to new heights with the leadership of Derby. As a defender, Derby led Northeast to two Region XI tournament championship titles, two North Plains District championships and two appearances at the NJCAA DII women’s soccer national tournament. She was defensive MVP of the Region XI tournament in both 2021 and 2022 and anchored a backline that led the nation in shutouts during each of her seasons at Northeast.
Sander has been voted on as the winner of the 2022-23 Male Character Award. Sander was named to the academic all-district team by College Sports Communicators. Sander was named NJCAA first team all-academic after his freshman year and was named first team academic all-region by the ICCAC during all four of his semesters at Northeast. On the course, Sander was named honorable mention all-region after his freshman season and second team All-Region after his sophomore campaign. He was also a major part of the Hawks qualifying for the NJCAA DII men’s golf national tournament in Joplin, Missouri, during the 2021-22 campaign.