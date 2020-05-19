The Northeast Nebraska all-star volleyball teams were recently announced despite the event being canceled due to COVID-19.
The event was originally scheduled for June 13 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk. This year’s event would have been the 23rd annual match.
DARK TEAM
Tiana Thramer, Summerland
Abby Miller, Norfolk Catholic
Sydney Stallbaum, Summerland
Ashley Koenig, Summerland
Megan Ortmeier, North Bend Central
Rachel Otten, Wisner-Pilger
Jasmine Kment, Stanton
Karrin Jindra, Wisner-Pilger
Aspin Waterman, Wisner-Pilger
Ashlynn Novotny, Clarkson/Leigh
Taylor Peter, Chambers/Wheeler Central
Aiden Wortmann, Hartington Cedar Catholic
Coaches
Becky Schneider Clarkson/Leigh
Diane Kasselder Chambers/Wheeler Central
LIGHT TEAM
Hayden Wolf, Norfolk Catholic
Lauren Emanue,l North Bend Central
Abby Hochstein, Hartington Cedar Catholic
Abby Everitt, O’Neill St. Mary’s
Emily Armstrong, Wayne
Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig
Hailey Backer, Wayne
Caitlin Jarosz, Humphrey St. Francis
Allie Schneider, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Tria McLean, Battle Creek
Riley Seifert, Battle Creek
Brittney Veik, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Coaches
Cami Oelsligle Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Cody Wintz Battle Creek