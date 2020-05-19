NDN volleyball

The Northeast Nebraska all-star volleyball teams were recently announced despite the event being canceled due to COVID-19.

The event was originally scheduled for June 13 at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk. This year’s event would have been the 23rd annual match. 

DARK TEAM

Tiana Thramer, Summerland

Abby Miller, Norfolk Catholic

Sydney Stallbaum, Summerland

Ashley Koenig, Summerland

Megan Ortmeier, North Bend Central

Rachel Otten, Wisner-Pilger

Jasmine Kment, Stanton

Karrin Jindra, Wisner-Pilger

Aspin Waterman, Wisner-Pilger

Ashlynn Novotny, Clarkson/Leigh

Taylor Peter, Chambers/Wheeler Central

Aiden Wortmann, Hartington Cedar Catholic

Coaches

Becky Schneider Clarkson/Leigh

Diane Kasselder Chambers/Wheeler Central

LIGHT TEAM

Hayden Wolf, Norfolk Catholic

Lauren Emanue,l North Bend Central

Abby Hochstein, Hartington Cedar Catholic

Abby Everitt, O’Neill St. Mary’s

Emily Armstrong, Wayne

Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig

Hailey Backer, Wayne

Caitlin Jarosz, Humphrey St. Francis

Allie Schneider, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Tria McLean, Battle Creek

Riley Seifert, Battle Creek

Brittney Veik, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Coaches

Cami Oelsligle Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Cody Wintz Battle Creek

