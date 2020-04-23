The 8th Annual Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic has been canceled because of uncertainties due to COVID-19 Pandemic, according to Mike Sunderman, president of the classic’s board of directors.
The game was to be held on Saturday, June 13, at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
"This decision by the board did not come lightly, but it did become apparent that the reality of having the game was not in the cards this year," Sunderman said.
"Postponing the date was not a viable option as logistically, with the number of people, businesses and sites involved, as well as finding a suitable date given the unknowns of the virus made that very difficult. We feel very badly for the players, coaches, and their families that will not get to experience this lifetime event, but we feel it is the right decision at this time," he said.
Next year’s game will be scheduled for June 2021.