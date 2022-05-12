NORFOLK — Northeast Community College has released rosters for the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Basketball Games.
The games are scheduled for Friday, June 3, at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk with the girls game beginning at 6 p.m. and the boys game following at 8 p.m.
Girls Light team
Alexis Folkers Crofton
Kennedy Settje Clarkson/Leigh
Ella Wragge Crofton
Mia Furst Lutheran High Northeast
Alexandra Eisenhauer Bloomfield
Livia Hunke West Point Guardian Angels CC
Paytyn Taake Battle Creek
Maycee Zimmerer Creighton
Erin Schwanebeck Norfolk
Alyssa Buchholz Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur
Jordan Snyder Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur
Coaches
Rod Peters Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur
Jerry Stracke West Point GACC
Girls Dark team
Brielle Bussinger North Central
Payten Simmons Pierce
Lexi Schroder Stuart
Jordyn Carr Tri-County Northeast
Kinsey Hall Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Carney Black Tilden Elkhorn Valley
Jenna Hallock North Central
Sydney Emanuel North Bend Central
Karley Heimes Wynot
Kiera Moes Osmond
Kaylee Stricklin Humphrey St. Francis
Addison Schneider Humphrey/Lindsay HF
Coaches
Bryan Reichmuth Humphrey St. Francis
Brendan Dittmer Tilden Elkhorn Valley
Boys Light team
Tate Thompson O’Neill St. Mary’s
Trystan Scott Lutheran High Northeast
Cort McKeown Lutheran High Northeast
Bandon Bartos Wayne
Adam Everitt O’Neill St. Mary’s
Charles Schroeder Wynot
Colton Wright Elgin Public/Pope John
Evan Haisch Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Blake Sindelar Howells-Dodge
Aidan Hedstrom O’Neill St. Mary’s
Tanner Walling Wayne
Coaches
Kenny Blank Lutheran High Northeast
Luke Bulau O’Neill St. Mary’s
Boys Dark team
Jarred Novotny Clarkson/Leigh
Brennen Kelley Norfolk Catholic
Kamari Moore Norfolk
Tate Thoene Hartington Cedar Catholic
Preston Burbach Norfolk Catholic
Armando Villa Wakefield
Ben Hammond Norfolk Catholic
Ryan Schmit Osmond
Jacob Sjuts Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Jason Sjuts Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Tanner Pfeifer Humphrey St. Francis
Coaches
Joe Wendte Wakefield
Kevin Manzer Norfolk Catholic