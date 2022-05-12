NORFOLK — Northeast Community College has released rosters for the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Basketball Games.

The games are scheduled for Friday, June 3, at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk with the girls game beginning at 6 p.m. and the boys game following at 8 p.m.

Girls Light team

Alexis Folkers Crofton

Kennedy Settje Clarkson/Leigh

Ella Wragge Crofton

Mia Furst Lutheran High Northeast

Alexandra Eisenhauer Bloomfield

Livia Hunke West Point Guardian Angels CC

Paytyn Taake Battle Creek

Maycee Zimmerer Creighton

Erin Schwanebeck Norfolk

Alyssa Buchholz Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur

Jordan Snyder Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur

Coaches

Rod Peters Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur

Jerry Stracke West Point GACC

Girls Dark team

Brielle Bussinger North Central

Payten Simmons Pierce

Lexi Schroder Stuart

Jordyn Carr Tri-County Northeast

Kinsey Hall Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Carney Black Tilden Elkhorn Valley

Jenna Hallock North Central

Sydney Emanuel North Bend Central

Karley Heimes Wynot

Kiera Moes Osmond

Kaylee Stricklin Humphrey St. Francis

Addison Schneider Humphrey/Lindsay HF

Coaches

Bryan Reichmuth Humphrey St. Francis

Brendan Dittmer Tilden Elkhorn Valley

Boys Light team

Tate Thompson O’Neill St. Mary’s

Trystan Scott Lutheran High Northeast

Cort McKeown Lutheran High Northeast

Bandon Bartos Wayne

Adam Everitt O’Neill St. Mary’s

Charles Schroeder Wynot

Colton Wright Elgin Public/Pope John

Evan Haisch Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Blake Sindelar Howells-Dodge

Aidan Hedstrom O’Neill St. Mary’s

Tanner Walling Wayne

Coaches

Kenny Blank Lutheran High Northeast

Luke Bulau O’Neill St. Mary’s

Boys Dark team

Jarred Novotny Clarkson/Leigh

Brennen Kelley Norfolk Catholic

Kamari Moore Norfolk

Tate Thoene Hartington Cedar Catholic

Preston Burbach Norfolk Catholic

Armando Villa Wakefield

Ben Hammond Norfolk Catholic

Ryan Schmit Osmond

Jacob Sjuts Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Jason Sjuts Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

Tanner Pfeifer Humphrey St. Francis

Coaches

Joe Wendte Wakefield

Kevin Manzer Norfolk Catholic

