Northeast Community College has named Josh Clark as the 14th head men’s basketball in program history. The announcement was made Wednesday, May 24, by athletic director Jerrett Mills.
Clark was previously an assistant coach with the Hawks for six seasons under head coach Dan Anderson and played a key role in the development of 13 all-region players and 67 academic all-region honorees.
Clark also assisted nine players that went on to sign with four-year institutions, including Emmette Page. Page broke five scoring records at Northeast, including made free throws in a season (170), made free throws in a career (240), points per game in a season (21.9), points in a season (658) and career points scored (1,098).
“We are thrilled to be adding Josh Clark and his family to the Northeast Athletic Department as the next head men’s basketball coach,” Mills said. “Josh has a vision for young men to continue their academic and athletic careers at Northeast. During our search, it was crucial to our committee that we found a leader with a plan. I look forward to the culture and success that Josh will bring to Hawks Basketball.”
Clark began coaching high school basketball at Norfolk Catholic High School and assisted with their second state basketball championship title in school history. After one year as the head coach at Lutheran High Northeast, Clark returned to Norfolk Catholic before ultimately assisting at Northeast.
“Leading the Hawks men’s basketball program has been a long-time dream,” Clark said. “Thank you to coach Dan Anderson for his leadership and guidance throughout these years, and to all of those who supported throughout this process. Thank you to Jerrett Mills and the search committee for this incredible blessing and opportunity. I look forward to the future of this program!”
While playing at Northeast under head coach Dan Anderson, Clark realized his love for coaching. When not coaching, he enjoys running ultra-marathons, reading and spending time with family. Josh and his wife, Andrea, have three children, Kaden, Neely and Adalynn.