Northeast men, women capture home wins

The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team took a double-digit halftime lead and held off the Concordia University junior varsity for an 88-83 victory at the Cox Activities Center on Monday.
The Hawks went up 25-12 with 11 minutes, 4 seconds remaining in the first half on back-to-back 3-pointers by Emaniel Alexandre and Saheed Sanusi.
Concordia came storming back with 12 unanswered points over the next three minutes to get within one.
Norfolk Catholic graduate Ben Hammond stopped the run with a 3-pointer with 7:57 left off an Alexandre assist. The teams traded baskets until Alexandre found Hammond for another 3-pointer.
Hunter Oestreich’s 3-pointer kicked off a 7-0 run for Northeast, and a Hammond 3 got the lead back into double figures, 47-36, with 1:17 remaining. The Hawks led 49-38 at the break.
Concordia made it a one-possession game five minutes into the second half. The Bulldogs got within one basket six times over the next 10 minutes, but the Hawks maintained their lead each time.
A Bryan Rolle dunk off a Hammond assist gave Northeast a 78-69 cushion with 5:00 remaining.
Concordia made one final push and closed to within 82-80 with 1:43 to go.
Alexandre’s layup put the Hawks up by four, and free throws from Rolle and Alexandre helped seal the victory.
Alexandre led four Hawks in double figures with 20 points. He had 10 assists and finished two rebounds shy of a triple-double while joining Hammond in playing a game-high 38 minutes.
Rolle added 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the floor to go along with nine rebounds.
Hammond and Collin Storr each chipped in 14 points for the Hawks — who shot 58.3% (35 for 60), including 42.1% (8-for-19) on 3-pointers.
Northeast (5-3) carries a two-game winning streak into Saturday’s Iowa Community College Athletic Conference opener at Kirkwood Community College, Tipoff in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is set for 3 p.m.
NORTHEAST WOMEN 63, NORTH PLATTE CC 57
The Northeast Community College women's basketball team took on North Platte Community College on Monday night in the second meeting between the two teams this season. The Hawks pulled out the close contest 63-57 to sweep the season series
The Hawks (6-2) led 15-14 after the first quarter and took a 34-26 edge into the halftime break. The second half was tight as the Knights at one point cut the Northeast lead to just 53-49.
Analyssa Maldonado (Sunnyside, Washington) stepped up big for the Hawks as her team-high 25 points were enough to carry Northeast to the victory.
Stevi Fallis (Pine Ridge, South Dakota) added 17 points and seven rebounds.
"Glad to get a win," Northeast coach Matt Svehla said. "We made just enough plays to come out on top. Our fourth-quarter shooting was not very good, but we made enough free throws down the stretch and had enough to get it done."
It's a quick turnaround for the Hawks as they will play again at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday against Central Community College in Columbus.
"As we go forward, we need to be more efficient and consistent," Svehla said.