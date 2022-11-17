TUCSON, Ariz. — The Northeast Community College men’s soccer team won its debut at the National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament on Tuesday.
Then the Hawks gave the No. 1 seed all it could handle on Wednesday.
Northeast defeated Massasoit Community College 3-0 in its first ever match at the national tournament.
The Hawks (19-5-1) started hot as Sergio Aspas (Valencia, Spain) punched in the first goal that the men’s soccer program had ever put in on the big stage. Aspas added another for good measure as Northeast jumped ahead 2-0 in the second half.
Tom Hennah (Little, Sandhurst, England) added another goal it 3-0. Hennah then celebrated in the stands with both his dad and grandfather who came all the way to Arizona from England to support the Hawks.
“It’s an odd feeling,” assistant coach Jyson Breitbarth said. “On one hand you want to celebrate and on the other you want to stay focused on what is yet to come.
“I’m glad that we enjoyed the moment today with making history, but at the end of the day we are just climbing the ladder. We are getting higher and higher, but we still aren’t at the top yet.”
Northeast took a shot at the top team — No. 1 seed Phoenix — and was edged 1-0 to wrap up pool play on Wednesday.
Gabriel Gonzalez scored the lone goal at 16:11. Phoenix outshot the Hawks 11-5.
NORTHEAST WOMEN FALL
The Northeast Community College women’s soccer team was edged by host Pima Community College 1-0 on Tuesday in the Hawks’ final match of pool play.
Northeast (19-4-1) gave up a goal in the 20th minute and it looked like Pima might take full control of the game with the backing of their local crowd. When the second half began the Hawks noticeably controlled possession of the ball on their half of the field a lot more than they had in the first half.
The defense that Northeast had relied on throughout the campaign stood strong and did not allow a goal throughout the final 70 minutes.
“Tonight, especially in the second half, I felt we played more of our game and focused more on our style of play,” Northeast coach Chad Miller said. “It was good to see us do a little of what got us here.”
With the loss the Hawks were officially eliminated from the tournament and their season came to a close.
“This team has surpassed all of my expectations,” Miller said. “We talked on the bus after and I told them last season the win record was set at 17. I didn’t think it would be broken in a while. This group did it the very next year. They built a team that was solid and bound together. They played for each other. Looking back to when they all came in August, I wouldn’t have guessed our season would end at the national tournament. This group has been very special to watch and be a part of.”