WICHITA, Kan. — It came down to the wire on Monday afternoon.
The Northeast Community College women’s soccer team, ranked 11th in the NJCAA DII Women’s Soccer National Tournament, fell to No. 2-ranked Jones College of Ellisville, Mississippi, on the final penalty kick of the game at the Stryker Complex here.
Both teams scored on their first four penalty kicks, but Northeast coach Chad Miller said the Hawks’ fifth kick was just wide.
“That gave them a chance to win it with their final kick,” he said. “We were hoping for the block but she shot it and our goalkeeper dove but just missed it and that’s how they won it.”
The score read 1-1 after double overtime and neither team could come up with the winning goal.
The Hawks (17-5-1) were first on the scoreboard in the first half when Frida Aguilar-Ximello (Boulder, Colo.) found Romeni Gurmendi (Boulder, Colo.) in the second minute of the match.
“We were possessing the ball, moving it around,” Miller said. “Frida took it and put it up the line for Romeni and Romeni just ran onto it.
“It was a perfect pass and a perfect run, right through their back line and Romeni got it and turned it towards the goal and put a nice shot in the back corner of the net.”
Jones later found the back of the net in the 50th minute of the second half.
“They kicked the ball across from the corner and they have a girl up top, I think she’s 6-2, 6-3, and she was just lined up perfectly on the post and when it came in, she headed it and it went right inside the post,” Miller said.
“We put it all out there. The other team was big and physical and to hold them to one goal is a reward in itself.”
The Hawks were to square off with No. 7 seed Muskegon Community College of Michigan at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.