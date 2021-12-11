OTTUMWA, Iowa — Saheed Sanusi went 6 of 6 from beyond the three-point arc to propel the Northeast Community College men’s basketball team to an 87-73 victory over the Missouri State University — West Plains Grizzlies at the Hy-Vee Classic in the Hellyer Center in Ottumwa, Iowa.
In total, there were six Hawks who tallied double figures in points. Sanusi led the way with 20 points and five rebounds. Emaniel Alexandre tallied 17 points, seven boards and six assists, while Jaden Strachan had 16 points and seven rebounds. Evan Decker chipped in 11 points and eight boards. Chaz Cullum added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists, while Jai’lyn Spears finished with 10 points off the bench.
The Hawks started the game with three straight 3-pointers from Strachan, Alexandre and Sanusi, while never looking back. The Hawks took a commanding 46-23 lead into the halftime break and increased their lead to as much as 29 after a layup from Spears with 13:17 to play in the game.
The Grizzlies of Missouri State University — West Plains did not go down without a fight. A 16-0 run from the Grizzlies cut the Hawks lead to 59-46 with 10:06 to play, and the Grizzlies continued to hound the Hawks on the defensive end.
The Grizzlies eventually pulled within seven points with 1:54 to play, but the Hawks went 10-of-10 from the free throw line in the final 1:30 to ice the game.