Northeast falls to Iowa Central in straight sets

With No. 5 Iowa Central Community College’s undefeated season on line, it was the Northeast Community College volleyball team who stood in the way, but the Hawks couldn’t knock off Iowa Central in the 25-11, 25-21 and 25-15 loss.
Northeast came into the match losing two in a row and looked to turn things around at the Cox Activities Center on Tuesday.
But, the Hawks came out slow, trailed deep into each set and struggled to get back into the match.
“We can learn that we need to step on the court and be ready to play. I don’t think we were ready to go," Northeast coach Amanda Schultze said. “We’ve got to have a sense or urgency when we are out there.”
Iowa Central was clicking on all cylinders in the first set, jumping out to an early 13-5 lead and ended the set on a 10-2 run.
“I thought we did a good job of starting strong,” Iowa Central coach Sara Horn said. “We did a lot of good things tonight.”
Iowa Central’s defense stopped the Northeast attack from getting into rhythm while they were digging, passing and found the holes in the Hawks defense.
Iowa Central had eight blocks, 43 assists and 47 kills.
Northeast showed some fight in the second set and picked up the energy as the Hawks started to get things going.
Northeast stayed stride for stride with Iowa Central all the way up to 15-15.
“We were actually having fun — we were playing well together, we were picking up more balls defensively and we were in system a little more that set,” Schultze said. “We’ve just got to get after it right away. They had that sense of urgency.”
Iowa Central went on a 7-1 run and would later close out the second set, 25-21.
“We can’t let them go on runs and that’s what we did,” Schultze said.
Iowa Central finished out the match in the third set as they had major contributions come from Katilyn Steffes, Kealey Anderson and Haley Alharithy. Steffes finished the night with 16 kills, Anderson had 12 and Alharithycontributed with eight.
“We really like our offensive balance — it doesn’t put pressure on one girl to have to carry the load, which allows different girls to step up,” Horn said. “It’s great to be able to spread it around and be balanced.”
Iowa Central (4-0), will host Iowa Lakes Community College on Thursday while Northeast will get back to work on Wednesday before they host Indian Hills Community College at home on Thursday.
“We’re going to work on some passing and transitioning,” Schultze said. “But we’ve just got to be focused and ready to play.”
Iowa Central 3, Northeast 0
Iowa Central (4-0) 25 25 25
Northeast (1-3) 11 21 15
IOWA CENTRAL – Angel Baylark6k, 1b; Bailey Dugan5k, 4d; Katilyn Steffes 16k, 10d, 1b; Baylyn Johnson 2a, 13d;Haley Alharithy 8k, 2d, 2b; Karli Eckert 5d;Kealey Anderson 12k, 1a, 12d;Alesha Johnson 1a;Darlynn Okinaka 1d.
NORTHEAST – Jamie Bonifas 7d; Kinsey Skillstad 7d; Payton Weber 4k, 4d; Makayla Forsberg 4k, 1b; Carly Hirsch 7k, 3d; Alexis Kapales 1k, 11d; Taylor Stelling 2k; Elizabeth Christensen 1k, 9d.