GREENWOOD, Ind. — Work produced by members of the athletic and marketing departments at Northeast Community College have earned national recognition.
An article on former Northeast baseball standout Maxim Fullerton took first place in the creative writing category by the organization College Sports Communicators.
The article, written by Bobby Frost, sports information and athletic event coordinator at Northeast, is on Fullerton, who played for the Hawks baseball team in the 2020-21 and 2022-23 academic year. It tells of his life experiences that took him from his birthplace of Amman, Jordan, to coming to America with his family when he was a sophomore in high school, landing in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Fullerton cited all those different life experiences as part of the reasons he finds success on the baseball diamond.
“I think growing up without any resources to sports, I don't want to say put a chip on my shoulder, but I definitely understand that I am starting off from a lot later," Fullerton said. "I didn't have the time in baseball. It's helped me with my work ethic."
Fullerton landed at Northeast after visiting campus with his father, Brent, and meeting coach Marcus Clapp. Despite moving around much of his life in many different lavish countries, Fullerton told Frost in his article that he was content with his time at Northeast.
“Norfolk holds a special place in my heart," Fullerton said. "It always will. You can tell that the town is pretty invested in what's going on at the college. I like being in a town where there's baseball.”
“The piece … and all my work wouldn’t be possible without the spectacular trust, belief and cooperation that I receive daily from our student-athletes,” Frost said. “... I also want to congratulate my awesome colleague Brian Headlee for being recognized as well.”
College Sports Communicators presented Headlee, graphic designer, and Jerrett Mills, athletic director, with a second-place award in the poster category for men’s basketball for the 2021-22 season.
“Bobby has elevated the presence of Northeast athletics on all platforms since he began last year. He takes extreme pride in his work and his dedicated to his craft. The athletic department and student-athletes truly benefit from his creative skill set that he brings every day,” Mills said.
“Brian has been an incredible asset to Northeast athletics, helping with various projects that have taken the Hawks to the next level,” Mills continued. “I am truly appreciative of his collaborative efforts in helping brand the athletic department.”
College Sports Communicators was founded in 1957 and is a 3,200-member national association for strategic, creative and digital communicators across intercollegiate athletics in the United States and Canada. The organization, which celebrated its 65th year during the 2021-22 academic year, is the second oldest management association in all intercollegiate athletics.
Want to read the story?
To read the first place winning article by Frost, visit the Northeast Community College athletics page at northeasthawks.com/sports/bsb/2021-22/releases/20211215mpo17z.