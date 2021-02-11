Kurt Kohler

Northeast Community College's athletic director has accepted a new position.

Kurt Kohler, who has been Northeast's AD and dean of student life since 2017, will be the next executive director of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference.

"We are excited to work with Kurt to continue to move the MCAC forward on the regional and national stage," said Mike Lester, president of the conference's executive committee. "Kurt’s leadership background will be extremely well-suited to our diverse institutions and student-athletes."

The conference has 24 member schools in Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota. Kohler succeeds Peter Watkins, who accepted a position at Winona State as director of athletic communications.

During his time at Northeast, Kohler led numerous departments, including residence life, counseling services, student conduct, student activities, student health, dining services and athletics.

As the chief athletic administrator, he directed a department of seven coaches and 160 student-athletes in eight sports that competed at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I and Division II levels in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference.

During his time at Northeast, the college earned multiple regional and district championships and made national tournament appearances in volleyball, baseball and golf.

More than 500 student-athletes earned regional and national academic awards, with nearly 90 student-athletes earning NJCAA All-American or All-Region XI status.

“I am extremely excited to get to work," Kohler said in a media release. "I look forward to meeting with the student-athletes and athletic staffs of the 24 MCAC colleges and building upon the already successful MCAC brand.”

Before Northeast Community College, Kohler served as the head volleyball coach at Fort Hays State University in Kansas for nine seasons.

In addition to Fort Hays,, he has previous athletic administrative and coaching experience at Barton Community College (Kansas), Missouri Western State University, Allen County Community College in Kansas and at the high school level in Colorado.

