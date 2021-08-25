Northeast Community College has announced the roster for its new dance team for the upcoming 2021-22 academic year.
The eight-member, non-competitive squad will perform during the fall and spring semesters during various volleyball matches and basketball games.
Erika Rupprecht, dance team coach, said two qualified judges selected members of the co-ed team the night of auditions in late July.
“Twelve dancers registered for tryouts with 10 taking part,” Rupprecht said in a media release. “I’m very pleased with the makeup of the team, and they’re looking forward to performing at events this fall.”
Auditions focused on each dancer’s individual skills; a 32-count kick line combination they learned that day; a 64-count prepared solo dance that was choreographed by each dancer; and a 64-count hip-hop group dance that was choreographed by Rupprecht that they learned the day of the tryout.
Dancers also were judged on their visual appeal and attitudes. Auditions were open to all Northeast students.
The team will practice early Monday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings. The team will make its season debut at the Thursday, Sept. 2, at the Northeast-Central Community College volleyball match in the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus. The contest begins at 7 p.m.
Northeast dance team members are Maycee Fagan, Bri Graf, Sydnei Kemper, Jonathan Hernandez, Rebecca Houtby, Raschell Ping, Bridget Rupprecht and Freya Young.
Rupprecht, who also serves as student activities coordinator at Northeast, has a background in dance. She participated in the activity from the time she was 5 years old through high school at a dance studio in her hometown of Clarkson. In addition, she and her sister, Rachel, coached the Clarkson-Leigh dance team from 2016 through February of this year.