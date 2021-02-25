Norling named senior of the year

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Wayne State’s Erin Norling has been voted by the league coaches as the inaugural winner of the Northern Sun Conference’s outstanding senior of the year award announced Thursday by the NSIC office.

A native of Loretto, Minnesota, Norling is a senior majoring in biology/pre-physician assistant and holds a 3.93 grade point average.

The award is presented to a NSIC women’s basketball student-athlete who participates at her institution for four years and is academically superior while making a positive contribution to her team and school.

Norling was named the NSIC South Division player of the year after she led the Wildcats in scoring and rebounding for a second straight season.

She was named NSIC South Division player of the week three times this season and scored double figures in 12 of 16 games.

Last season, Norling became Wayne State’s first-ever academic all-American in women’s basketball.

Off the court, Norling has served on the Student Athlete Advisory Committee for three years and is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She has also contributed hours of service to Wayne’s food shelter and has packed food for the Wayne Backpack Program.

