GRAND ISAND - The Norfolk volleyball team extended its season on Tuesday with a sweep of Grand Island, 25-18, 25-19, 27-25 in the A-3 district semifinal on the Islanders' home court.
The Panthers avenged a straight-sets defeat at the hands of Grand Island exactly a week earlier in the consolation semifinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament at Lincoln East.
But this night belonged to Norfolk. Carly Reis led the way with 24 kills. Tessa Gall added 12 kills and 12 digs. Erin Schwanebeck recorded 14 digs while Carlie Streich dished out 40 assists.
With the win, the Panthers advanced to the district final and will play at Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday at a time to be determined with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
The Skyhawks won the other semifinal on Tuesday with a straight-set triumph over Lincoln Southeast.