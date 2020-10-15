NDN tennis
NDN image

OMAHA — Norfolk won three of its four opening-round matches at the Class A state tennis tournament.

However, each of those winners were eliminated in second-round action.

In No. 1 singles, Jackson Schwanebeck defeated Kaleb Brosz of Columbus 6-2, 6-3 before falling to No. 4 seed Joseph Plachy of Lincoln Pius X 6-0, 6-0.

In No. 1 doubles, Joshua Sumner and Ethan Mortimer defeated Amir Tarkain and Tai Frederick of Lincoln High 6-0, 6-3 before losing to the No. 4 seeded team of Samuel Rademacher and Charles Brockmeier of Kearney 6-0, 6-1.

In No. 2 singles, Kalen Krohn beat Frank Fehringer of Columbus, 6-0, 6-0 before losing to No. 6 seed Markus Rutledge of Lincoln Southwest 6-4, 6-4.

In No. 2 doubles, Chase Carter and Gannon Pokorney lost their opening-round match to Akhil Ganti and Arjun Anugole of Millard North 6-2, 6-3.

Tags

In other news

Kosch named Norfolk boys golf coach

Kosch named Norfolk boys golf coach

Lance Kosch has been selected as head boys golf coach at Norfolk High School. Coach Kosch will take over for Jerry Cover, who retired as head boys golf coach last spring.

+8
Lakeview hands Lutheran High its first loss

Lakeview hands Lutheran High its first loss

Columbus Lakeview, the No. 5 team in Class C1 according to the Omaha World-Herald, took five grueling sets to hand Class C2 No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast its first loss of the year on Tuesday, 19-25, 25-21, 27-25, 27-29, 15-11, at Lutheran High's Andrews Activity Center.

Brodersen bounces back for Class C title

Brodersen bounces back for Class C title

COLUMBUS — The pressure could have easily gotten to Boone Central senior Abby Brodersen. Instead, she was so zoned in that she had a delayed reaction after her final shot.