OMAHA — Norfolk won three of its four opening-round matches at the Class A state tennis tournament.
However, each of those winners were eliminated in second-round action.
In No. 1 singles, Jackson Schwanebeck defeated Kaleb Brosz of Columbus 6-2, 6-3 before falling to No. 4 seed Joseph Plachy of Lincoln Pius X 6-0, 6-0.
In No. 1 doubles, Joshua Sumner and Ethan Mortimer defeated Amir Tarkain and Tai Frederick of Lincoln High 6-0, 6-3 before losing to the No. 4 seeded team of Samuel Rademacher and Charles Brockmeier of Kearney 6-0, 6-1.
In No. 2 singles, Kalen Krohn beat Frank Fehringer of Columbus, 6-0, 6-0 before losing to No. 6 seed Markus Rutledge of Lincoln Southwest 6-4, 6-4.
In No. 2 doubles, Chase Carter and Gannon Pokorney lost their opening-round match to Akhil Ganti and Arjun Anugole of Millard North 6-2, 6-3.