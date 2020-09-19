NDN tennis
NDN image

The Norfolk High School tennis team got back on track with an 8-1 home dual victory over Hastings on Friday. The rescheduled dual was one day after the Panthers finished seventh at the Millard North invite.

“(Hastings) is very inexperienced, and we took advantage of our own experience to dictate play in most of the matches,” Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said. “Overall, I was really pleased with our effort today.”

In Nos. 2 through 6 singles, Norfolk won by a combined 40-1. The Panthers won their three doubles matches by a combined 24-1.

Norfolk varsity 8, Hastings 1

Singles — No. 1: Schram, HAS, def. Jack Schwanebeck, 8-3; No. 2: Kalen Krohn, NOR, def. Harris, 8-0; No. 3: Josh Sumner, NOR, def. Koci, 8-0; No. 4: Ethan Mortimer, NOR, def. Tate, 8-1; No. 5: Chase Carter, NOR, def. Kusek, 8-0; No. 6: Alex Bauer, NOR, def. Zimmerman, 8-0.

Doubles — No. 1: Mortimer and Sumner, NOR, def. Koci and Tate, 8-0; No. 2: Carter and Gannon Pokorney, NOR, def. Kusek and Zimmerman, 8-0; No. 3: Krohn and Schwanebeck, NOR, def. Schram and Mogensen, 8-1.

Tags

In other news

Norfolk tennis nears sweep of Hastings

Norfolk tennis nears sweep of Hastings

The Norfolk High School tennis team got back on track with an 8-1 home dual victory over Hastings on Friday. The rescheduled dual was one day after the Panthers finished seventh at the Millard North invite.

+9
Wayne drops first game of the season

Wayne drops first game of the season

Depending on which publication’s prognostication is adhered to, Memorial Stadium in Wayne was the site of a contest between a couple of Class C1 2020 powerhouses.

FOOTBALL: Papillion LaVista defeats Norfolk

FOOTBALL: Papillion LaVista defeats Norfolk

By controlling the line of scrimmage throughout most of the game, Papillion was able to overcome a game full of mistakes by the Monarchs and defeat Norfolk 36-7 Friday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

FOOTBALL: Stanton 42, Clarkson/Leigh 20

FOOTBALL: Stanton 42, Clarkson/Leigh 20

STANTON — Senior athlete Sutton Pohlman rushed for four touchdowns and threw for another, and Class D No. 9 Stanton turned an 8-6 halftime deficit into a 42-20 triumph over No. 2 Clarkson/Leigh in a battle of teams that have both been hit hard by injuries.