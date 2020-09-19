Norfolk tennis nears sweep of Hastings

The Norfolk High School tennis team got back on track with an 8-1 home dual victory over Hastings on Friday. The rescheduled dual was one day after the Panthers finished seventh at the Millard North invite.
“(Hastings) is very inexperienced, and we took advantage of our own experience to dictate play in most of the matches,” Norfolk coach Kelly Krueger said. “Overall, I was really pleased with our effort today.”
In Nos. 2 through 6 singles, Norfolk won by a combined 40-1. The Panthers won their three doubles matches by a combined 24-1.
Norfolk varsity 8, Hastings 1
Singles — No. 1: Schram, HAS, def. Jack Schwanebeck, 8-3; No. 2: Kalen Krohn, NOR, def. Harris, 8-0; No. 3: Josh Sumner, NOR, def. Koci, 8-0; No. 4: Ethan Mortimer, NOR, def. Tate, 8-1; No. 5: Chase Carter, NOR, def. Kusek, 8-0; No. 6: Alex Bauer, NOR, def. Zimmerman, 8-0.
Doubles — No. 1: Mortimer and Sumner, NOR, def. Koci and Tate, 8-0; No. 2: Carter and Gannon Pokorney, NOR, def. Kusek and Zimmerman, 8-0; No. 3: Krohn and Schwanebeck, NOR, def. Schram and Mogensen, 8-1.