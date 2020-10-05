Norfolk takes fourth in HAC

KEARNEY — The Norfolk softball team earned a spot in the Heartland Athletic Conference’s final four, but had to settle for fourth place, losing two games on Saturday to Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln North Star at Patriot Park.
The Panthers committed just one error on the day but were out-hit in both contests.
In the semifinal, the Panthers and Knights were scoreless through three innings, but Southeast scored two runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth to break open a 13-2 win.
Brandy Unger suffered the pitching loss, working 41-e innings, giving up 7 hits and 6 runs, all earned.
Bailey Bernstrauch was 2-for-3 with a double while Natalia Linn and Emerson Waldow also finished 2-for-3 at the dish.
Norfolk could muster just three hits in the third-place game loss to North Star. The Panthers spotted the Navigators a 2-0 lead through two innings then cut the lead in half in the bottom of the third.
But North star tacked on single runs in the fourth and sixth en route to the 4-2 win.
Paeton Coler took the loss, working 4 innings, and giving up 7 hits and 3 runs, all earned.
Unger, Linn and Waldow had the Panthers’ three hits. Unger’s was a triple and Waldow’s was a home run.
Norfolk’s record of 27-9 is its best in years. The Panthers will take that mark into districts which begin later this week.
Semifinal
Lincoln Southeast 000 256 — 12 12 0
Norfolk 000 020 — 2 8 0
LP: Brandy Unger; 2B: Bailey Bernstrauch.
Third-place game
Lincoln North Star 110 101 0 — 4 10 0
Norfolk 001 010 0— 2 3 1
LP: Paeton Coler; 3B: Brandy Unger; HR: Emerson Waldow.