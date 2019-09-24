LINCOLN — Norfolk High School’s 1994 Class A state champion football team was among those inducted as part of the 26th class to go into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.
Sunday’s ceremony at Lincoln East High School also included — among others —Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, an all-round athlete at Wood River High School; his father, Larry, who starred at Malcolm High School before going on to a successful high school coaching career; another former Husker football player in Damon Benning, who starred in multiple sports at Omaha Northwest; and retired NFL star Danny Woodhead, a multi-sport standout at North Platte High School.
The Panthers enter the Hall of Fame on the silver anniversary of their undefeated, 12-0 championship season — the first, and only, undefeated football season in Norfolk history.
“The 1994 season will be remembered as one of the finest seasons by any high school football team in state history,” said coach Dan McLaughlin, who now coaches at Wayne State. “This team scored 50 points four times during the season and scored 471 points in 12 Class A games, nearly averaging 40 points per game.”
The Panthers marched through the Class A regular season, defeating North Platte 50-14, Hastings 26-8, Grand Island 32-7, Lincoln Southeast 35-7, Columbus 21-7, Lincoln High 54-21, South Sioux City 59-21, Lincoln East 56-24 and Kearney 42-7 before entering the state playoffs.
“We weren’t ranked until sometime in the middle of the season,” McLaughlin said. “Coming off a 5-4 season in 1993, nobody projected Norfolk to do anything.”
After the 9-0 regular season, top-seeded Norfolk then downed No. 8-seed Fremont 28-6 in the first round of the playoffs before beating No. 4-ranked Columbus 34-7 in the semifinals. The Panthers then earned a 27-19 victory over No. 3-ranked Omaha Benson in the Class A state championship game, which was played in front of an estimated crowd of between 6,000 and 7,000 spectators at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field.
“This Norfolk team deserves its Hall of Fame recognition for a couple reasons. For one, the sheer dominance of this team. We were pretty much untested until the championship game; nobody played us close,” McLaughlin said. “And secondly, we were an outstate school with 900 kids. We didn’t have 2,400 students but were a school in the bottom quarter of Class A in school population. We were significantly better than everybody when you look at scores, statistics — better in every way.”
The Panthers placed four players, the most selections in history at that time, on the All-Nebraska football team — quarterback Curtis Miller and center Cam Christensen on offense, and free safety Kyle Eberhardt and defensive end Chad Bell on defense. Those four seniors — as well as senior offensive guard Chris Chikos, junior defensive end Craig Rumsey and senior outside linebacker Matt Skiff — earned Class A all-state honors.
Offensively, Bell and Eberhardt each totaled more than 1,000 rushing yards. Meanwhile, Miller threw for more than 1,000 yards, and Skiff finished the season with more than 1,000 receiving yards.
“Three longtime Class A coaches told me that Norfolk team was the best high school football team they’d ever seen,” McLaughlin said. “And I believe they were right.”