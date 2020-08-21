LINCOLN — The Norfolk High softball team started slow but finished strong here Thursday.
After dropping the opener of a doubleheader 8-0, the Panthers bounced back to claim game two 6-2 against Lincoln Southwest.
Paeton Coler went the distance for pitching win and collected three of Norfolk’s 10 hits. Brandy Unger went 2-for-3 at the plate.
“Paeton pitched a great game and we made some nice defensive plays behind her. We got some big base hits with runners in scoring position in the third inning and put some pressure on them,” Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said. “Overall, a great team win and I am so proud of how the girls overcame that first game loss and really came together and rallied for a win against a solid Lincoln Southwest team.”
The Panthers collected just two hits in game one.
“We could not get the timely hit that was needed,” Siedschlag said. “Give credit to Lincoln Southwest, they put the ball in play and really put the pressure on us.”
Norfolk will host Grand Island in a doubleheader at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
GAME 1
Norfolk 000 000 X — 0 2 1
Lincoln Southwest 002 132 X — 8 7 1
LP: Unger.
GAME 2
Norfolk 103 020 0 — 6 10 1
Lincoln Southwest 200 000 0 — 2 7 0
WP: Coler. 2B: Unger, Ellie Schwede, Coler, Cydnee Hopkins