Norfolk splits first two games at A-5 District

LINCOLN — The good news for the Norfolk High School softball team is that it has to return here for Day 2 of the A-5 District tournament. The bad news is the Panthers are in the elimination bracket.
Second-seeded Norfolk scratched out a single run in the third inning, and that was all the Panthers needed in a 1-0 victory over Millard South in its first game at Doris Bair Softball Complex. But in game two, top-seeded Lincoln East led 7-1 after just 1½ innings, and that hole was too big to overcome as the Spartans went on to defeat the Panthers 9-6.
Norfolk (28-10) was to face Millard South again Thursday at 1 p.m. The winner would play Lincoln East and would have to beat the Spartans twice to guarantee a trip to the Class A state tournament next week.
“We never gave up and battled until the end,” Norfolk coach Derek Siedschlag said. “I am proud of how the girls never gave up and played hard until the end. Now we have to go back down to Lincoln and take it one game at a time and see what happens with our backs against the wall, it is win or go home from here on out.”
In game one, Paeton Coler struck out six and allowed just three hits while earning the complete-game win. Norfolk managed just four hits — all singles by Taylor Schmidt, Brandy Unger, Coler and Miley Wichman.
“In game one, we battled,” Siedschlag said. “It was a pitcher’s duel, and we managed to produce one run in the third inning and that is all it took. Paeton Coler kept them off balance and our defense played well behind her.”
To end the day, Norfolk battled back with three runs in the bottom of the second and the teams each scored a pair of runs after that. Schmidt was 3 for 4 and Wichman was 2 for 3 to lead the Panther offense.
Unger took the pitching loss, allowing eight runs on nine hits in three innings.
“Give credit to Lincoln East. They came out and hit the ball really well,” Siedschlag said. “We didn’t play poorly in my opinion; they just hit it better tonight.”
Norfolk 1, Millard South 0
M. South 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
Norfolk 001 000 X — 1 4 0
WP: Paeton Coler.
Lincoln East 9, Norfolk 6
Lincoln East 341 010 0 — 9 15 0
Norfolk 130 001 1 — 6 10 3
LP: Brandy Unger. 2B: (NOR) Unger. 3B: (NOR) Taylor Schmidt, Emerson Waldow.