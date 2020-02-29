Norfolk sets five school records in state prelims

LINCOLN — The Norfolk High School swimming team combined to set five school records during preliminary competition Friday at the Nebraska state swimming championships at the Bob Devaney Sports Center natatorium here.
On the girls side, Annika Harthoorn and Joslyn Jacobs had a hand in setting two of those new standards. Harthoorn completed the 100-yard backstroke in 57.11 seconds, and Jacobs finished the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 6.15 seconds, both school-record times. The two also joined with Courtney Flohr and Elsie Olberding for a new all-time best in the 400 freestyle relay in 3 minutes, 40.39 seconds.
That quartet also swam the second-fastest preliminary time in the 200 medley relay, finishing in 1:48.49.
Two boys set school records Friday afternoon and also posted the second-best time in the prelims in those respective events.
Kellen Carney posted a time of 50.57 seconds in the 100 backstroke, and Mason Olmer finished the 100 breaststroke in 57.89, both school-record finishes.
Norfolk also claimed the second-best time in prelims in one other event: The girls 200 medley relay of Harthoorn, Jacobs, Olberding and Flohr finished in 1:48.49.
Panthers finishing among the top 16 in their respective events and scoring points at the state meet are listed below.
Girls
200 medley relay: Annika Harthoorn, Joslyn Jacobs, Elsie Olberding and Courtney Flohr, second, 1:48.49.
200 individual medley: Jacobs, fifth, 2:11.03.
100 butterfly: Harthoorn, fifth, 58.30.
200 freestyle relay: Flohr, Maggie Waddington, Arin Bach and Morgan Herley, 12th, 1:42.94.
100 backstroke: Harthoorn, fifth, 57.11 (new school record).
100 breaststroke: Jacobs, fourth, 1:06.15 (new school record); Olberding, 13th, 1:09.51.
400 freestyle relay: Harthoorn, Flohr, Olberding and Jacobs, fifth, 3:40.39 (new school record).
Boys
200 freestyle: Ben Spray, ninth, 1:46.34.
200 individual medley: Mason Olmer, eighth, 1:58.16.
50 freestyle: Kellen Carney, third, 21.33.
500 freestyle: Spray, 10th, 4:56.42.
100 backstroke: Carney, second, 50.57 (new school record).
100 breaststroke: Olmer, second, 57.89 (new school record).
400 freestyle relay: Spray, Nate Liess, Olmer and Carney, sixth, 3:15.90.