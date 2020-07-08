Norfolk Seniors sweep Grand Island

Dylan Rodgers

Norfolk Seniors pitcher Dylan Rodgers throws against Grand Island, Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

 Norfolk Daily News/Dennis Meyer

NORFOLK-- With a big inning in each game, the Norfolk Elkhorn Valley Bank Seniors swept Grand Island Home Federal 5-2 and 6-5 at Norfolk Veterans Memorial Park.

In the opener, Dylan Rodgers, who is pitching at Northeast Community College, threw a complete game. Grand Island led much of the game until Norfolk scored all five of its runs in the fifth inning, sending 11 batters to the plate. The big hit included a two-run double by Rodgers that bounced over the center field fence.

In the second game, Norfolk fell behind 4-0 but kept battling. Starting pitcher Jared Ertzner went four plus innings for the win, while Sam Jagels got the final nine outs, including seven strikeouts, to earn a three-inning save.

Norfolk again had one big inning, scoring all six runs and sending 12 batters to the plate in the second inning. Carter Faltys and Nolan Strand each had doubles in the inning and scored a run and had an RBI in the inning.

