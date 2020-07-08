Norfolk Seniors sweep Grand Island

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MADISON...WESTERN COLFAX...PLATTE...WESTERN BUTLER AND SOUTHWESTERN STANTON COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT... AT 1140 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 5 MILES EAST OF LINDSAY TO SHELBY. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 20 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... COLUMBUS, DAVID CITY, BELLWOOD, LEIGH, RISING CITY, DUNCAN, PLATTE CENTER, MONROE, CRESTON, ULYSSES, HUMPHREY, RICHLAND, GARRISON, TARNOV, SURPRISE, CORNLEA, COLLEGE VIEW TRAILER PARK, CAMP PAWNEE, LAKE NORTH BABCOCK CAMPGROUND AND CIRCLE H TRAILER PARK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THESE STORMS MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. && A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 AM CDT FOR; NORTHEASTERN AND EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA.