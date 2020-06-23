SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Norfolk Elkhorn Valley Bank Seniors opened their season winning two games and losing one at the Dakota Classic over the weekend.
On Friday, Norfolk defeated Fargo, S.D., 9-1. Dylan Rodgers picked up the win, striking out eight. Colby Mrsny and Carter Faltys each had two of Norfolk’s 10 hits.
On Saturday, Norfolk lost to Sioux City East 3-2. Starter Jaden Driscoll struck out seven. Trailing 2-1, Sioux City East rallied scoring in the bottom of the sixth and seventh for the win. Jared Ertzner took the loss. Brett O’Brien had two of Norfolk three hits.
On Sunday, Norfolk broke a tie, scoring eight runs in the seventh inning for an 11-3 victory. Rodgers struck out 10 in going the distance. O’Brien had three of Norfolk’s nine hits. Brody Luhr had four RBI.
Norfolk (2-1) is scheduled to play in the Millar Gold Sox tournament in Omaha beginning on Friday.
Game 1
Fargo 000 10 — 1 2 3
Norfolk 206 01 — 9 10 1
WP: Dylan Rodgers.
Game 2
Norfolk 000 002 0 — 2 3 1
Sioux City East 000 101 1 — 3 4 1
LP: Jared Ertzner.
Game 3
Norfolk 020 010 8 — 11 9 1
Orioles 000 030 0 — 3 3 5
WP: Dylan Rodgers.