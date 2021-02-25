Norfolk’s stadium ranked No. 1

Stadium Talk recently provided a ranking of the best high school football stadiums in every state and Veterans Memorial Football Field in Norfolk took the top spot in Nebraska.
The stadium is home to the Norfolk High, Norfolk Catholic and Lutheran High Northeast football and soccer teams. The Norfolk Family YMCA and Northeast Community College soccer programs also utilize the field.
Amenities at the stadium include bleachers with an ADA elevator, locker rooms, bathrooms, press box, ticket booth, sound system, scoreboard, concession stand, LED message boards, automatic lighting system with remote access, and artificial turf. Stadium capacity is just over 3,600.
Stadium Talk is a brand of Granite Media, a digital media and technology services company headquartered in San Francisco.
