Thomas Gatlin’s first round under par this season has the Lincoln East senior taking a one-stroke lead into Wednesday’s expected rainy final round of the Class A tournament at Norfolk Country Club.
Gatlin’s 4-under 68 was one stroke better than the 69s by Lincoln Southeast freshman Thomas Bryson and Elkhorn South junior Ryan Lingelbach. After a no-bogey 33 on the front nine, Gatlin bogeyed the par-4 12th but rebounded on the next hole with a birdie to get to 4-under, and he stayed there by closing out with five consecutive pars.
Also under par with a 71 was Omaha Westside junior Porter Topp.
Westside’s 4-over 292, good for a two-stroke lead on East, also included a 72 from senior Kolby Brown, a 73 from Jackson Benge and a 76 from senior John Davis as the Warriors’ top four are in the top-15 medal zone. Chase Kroeger, a senior, had 79.
Omaha Creighton Prep, which has won the past two Class A titles, is 16 strokes behind in fifth. Metro Conference champion Luke Strako’s 75 was low for the Junior Jays, whose title last year came with a second-day rally.
Freshman Hayden Kuehner shot the top first-round score out of Norfolk High’s three qualifiers. Kuehner finished with a 6-over 78 to sit tied for 22nd place, two shots back of the top 15 and medal contention.
Cale Wacker tied for 40th with an 81 while Tyson Wingate shot an 83 to tie for 51st.
CLASS B
Omaha Skutt senior William Mullin, playing Scotts Bluff Country Club, which was the home course for his father, Rob, fired a 4-under 68 for a two-stroke lead over Elkhorn Mount Michael junior Jacob Goertz. They were the only two to break par.
Mullin never was over par during his round and had four birdies in his final 10 holes.
At par 72 were Austin Thyne of Scottsbluff and Logan Thurber of first-day team leader Norris.
The Titans’ bid for their second title and first in 10 years enters Wednesday with a five-stroke lead over Skutt. York was another nine strokes behind.
Wayne’s Tanner Walling was the area’s top golfer on the first day. He shot a 10-over 82 to finish tied for 26th.
Wayne was in 12th place in the team race with a 378.
Class C
At Elks Country Club, Columbus Scotus used its course familiarity to take a three-stroke lead over Doniphan-Trumbull.
Yutan senior Jake Richmond opened a one-stroke lead over Palmyra junior Noah Carpenter. Richmond played the front nine in 1-under 35 before three bogeys coming in. Carpenter was at 2-under after nine before three bogeys in his last five holes.
Two area golfers finished the round in strong medal contention.
Tekamah-Herman’s Brock Rogers was tied for 11th with a 9-over 81 while Oakland-Craig’s Carson Thomsen shot an 82 to tie for 14th.
Tekamah-Herman finished the day third in the team race with a 339, nine shots back of Columbus Scotus.
Hartington Cedar Catholic (372) was ninth, Tri County Northeast (389) 14th and West Holt (401) 15th.
CLASS D
North Platte St. Patrick’s senior Teegan Sonneman birdied the 18th hole at Lake Maloney in North Platte to come in with a 3-under 69 and a four-stroke advantage over senior teammate Connor Hasenauer. The next closest golfers to Sonneman are nine strokes behind.
The Irish’s 1-2 punch produced a 23-stroke lead over Overton.
Stuart’s Anthony Heiser finished his round tied for third with a 6-over 78.
Other top area golfers included Pender’s Mitchell Kelly (tied for 10th, 83) and Howells-Dodge’s Cole Grovijohn (tied for 12th, 84).
Pender was third in the team race with a 347. Howells-Dodge (358) finished sixth, Wausa (372) ninth, Stanton (378) 10th, Humphrey St. Francis (379) tied for 11th and Neligh-Oakdale (406) 15th.