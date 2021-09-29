Norfolkan Jordan Heiderman remains undefeated in mixed martial arts after winning by disqualification last week.

Chad “Big Rig” Johnson landed a soccer kick knockout against Heiderman, which was also illegal.

Johnson was able to flip Heiderman to the ground. As Heiderman went to the ground, his left elbow hit the canvas. Johnson then struck Heiderman in the head with his right foot, which was an illegal strike to the head of a downed opponent.

The stoppage came after just 25 seconds of action and because Heiderman couldn't continue, it was ruled a disqualification win for the Norfolkan.

Heiderman climbed to 5-0 while Johnson fell to 6-3 with the failure to follow the rules.

Heiderman had been ranked No. 10 in the Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA), while Johnson was No. 6 in the rankings out of 112 active fighters.

