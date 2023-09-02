BELLEVUE — Norfolk High’s defense came up with big stops and big turnovers to lead the Panthers to a 27-0 shutout victory over Bellevue East on Friday.

Norfolk also blocked a pair of field goal tries to win the meeting of teams that both won their season opener last week.

“Overall there weren’t a whole lot of style points, but a win is a win,” Norfolk coach Chris Koozer said in a postgame radio interview. “Sometimes it’s not how you draw it up, but it worked tonight.”

The momentum-turning plays by the Panthers’ defense started early in the contest.

An interception by Coleson Barritt along with a face-mask penalty gave the Panthers (2-0) first and goal from the 3-yard line to start their first possession. Rowdy Bauer ran into the end zone on the first play to hand Norfolk a 7-0 lead just 2:14 into the game.

Bellevue East (1-1) drove on the ensuing possession but came up empty when a 38-yard field goal attempt by Liam Parker was blocked by the Panthers.

Jacob Dietrich picked off a pass to give the ball back to the Chieftains, but an illegal block penalty moved the ball from the Norfolk 18-yard line to the 45.

Another penalty for holding nullified a would-be touchdown reception by Ty Harris, and the backed-up Chieftains eventually had to punt.

Bellevue East’s defense came through with a three-and-out, then the Chieftains converted on fourth and 6 from the Norfolk 21 with a 9-yard run by quarterback Mason Chandler.

A 22-yard field goal attempt by Parker again was blocked by the Panthers, this one by Barritt, as the first half ended with Norfolk leading 7-0 despite running seven offensive plays compared with Bellevue East’s 35.

The Panthers exceeded that total number of plays on its opening possession of the second half.

A 40-yard gain by Bauer on a screen play sparked the Panthers and moved the ball to the Bellevue East 45.

Drew Streich hauled in a 38-yard pass from CJ Hoffman with 8:58 left in the third quarter. The PAT kick was wide, so Norfolk held a 13-0 lead.

Hoffman came up with a big play for the defense next, picking off a pass by Chandler to give the Panthers the ball back on their own 45-yard line.

Norfolk transformed that turnover into a key insurance score, with Bauer capping off the drive with a 16-yard touchdown run. The PAT kick made it 20-0 with 11:01 remaining.

Tanner Eisenhauer returned an interception 54 yards for a pick-six to push the Norfolk advantage to 27-0 with 7:55 to go.

The Panthers return to action on Thursday when they host Grand Island (1-1).

“We’re just going to have to win all three phases ,” Koozer said. “We have a short week since it’s a Thursday game, so you chop out one day of practice. We have to jump right back into it.”

Norfolk High 7 0 6 14 — 27

Bellevue East 0 0 0 0 — 0

First quarter

NOR: Rowdy Bauer 3 run (Sam Zazueta kick), 9:46.

Third quarter

NOR: Drew Streich 38 pass from CJ Hoffman (kick failed), 8:58.

Fourth quarter

NOR: Bauer 16 run (Zazueta kick), 11:01.

NOR: Tanner Eisenhauer 54 interception return (Zazueta kick), 7:55.

