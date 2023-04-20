SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In front of family, staff, fellow coaches and the media, Norfolk native Aaron Kallhoff was introduced as the new head women’s basketball coach at Sacramento State during an on-campus press conference on Wednesday afternoon.
Kallhoff — a Norfolk Catholic graduate — was joined by his wife, Josie, and their three children —Camden, Caylix and Capri — while being formally introduced to the public by university officials.
“I’ve had opportunities to go and be a head coach, but I just didn’t feel the alignment,” Kallhoff said. “There’s an alignment here with the president, the athletic director and my vision. There’s a lot of momentum in the women’s basketball program right now and we’re not going to stop. We’re going to sustain the excellence, we’re going to build on it and we’re going to keep climbing. I took this job because that’s what I want to do.
“My vision is going to be about working hard and building relationships. When we do that, the success will happen. I’m a huge relationships guy, nobody is going to work harder than me. The work is the reward. The more you put in, the bigger the things you can accomplish.”
Kallhoff joins the Hornets after helping BYU sign a top 25 nationally ranked recruiting class for 2023-24 as an assistant caoch. He spent the seven years prior to that as an assistant at Power 5 women’s basketball programs at Penn State (2021-22), LSU (2018-21) and TCU (2015-18).
In addition to his class at BYU, his 2016-17 class at TCU was ranked No. 6 in the country while his 2019-20 class at LSU was ranked No. 20 according to ESPNW. Four of his signees at the Division I level have been named their respective state’s Gatorade high school players of the year.
After graduating Norfolk Catholic, Kallhoff played at the junior college level for one season at both Iowa Central Community College and Northeast Community College before transferring to Bemidji State. He was a two-year starter for the Beavers, leading all of NCAA Division II in assist-to-turnover ratio as a senior in 2002-03.