NORFOLK — Shawn Bennett pitched a complete game in the back end of a doubleheader Friday night for the Norfolk Nucor Steel Juniors baseball team in a split with the Columbus United Federal Credit Union Juniors.

Bennett threw 104 pitches over seven innings to lift Norfolk to a 6-4 victory and avenge a 9-6 defeat in Friday night’s opener.

