Norfolk Juniors fall to Mount Michael

NORFOLK — Coming off a disappointing performance against Fremont last Thursday, the Norfolk Nucor Steel Juniors baseball team dropped a game against the Mount Michael ETC Knights, 10-3. In game two, Norfolk was trailing 5-2 but the game was canceled in the top of the fifth inning due to lightening.
On Monday night, Norfolk came back from the holiday weekend fast in the first inning of both games, but they weren’t able to hold on to the early leads, which led to one Mount Michael victory at Veterans Memorial Park.
“I thought we came out and had a good effort,” Norfolk coach Jerrett Mills said. “We just got complacent as the game went on.”
The Norfolk Nucor Steel Juniors will take the field again for a double header at Grand Island on Wednesday night and then they will travel to Omaha for a tournament this weekend.
For complete coverage of both Monday's games and more, pick up a copy of Tuesday’s Daily News or you can find the story in the ePaper edition.