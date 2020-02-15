Ten Norfolk High wrestlers qualify for state meet.
Check back on Monday for more information.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Brad Davison couldn’t hit a shot in practice the last two days, but that changed Saturday when he scored 30 points on 8-of-11 3-point shooting to lead Wisconsin to an 81-64 win and send Nebraska to its school-record tying 10th straight loss 81-64 on Saturday.
Boys basketball scores from around the area and across the state
Girls basketball scores from around the area and across the state
OAKLAND — There's no place like home, and that was especially true for Oakland-Craig junior Trenton Arlt at the Class C District 3 meet this weekend.
WAYNE — The visitors came away with a pair of white-knuckle wins as the Wayne State College men and women hosted Concordia St. Paul in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference basketball here at Rice Auditorium on Friday night.
HUMPHREY — After playing to an 18-all draw after one quarter, Humphrey St. Francis put on the afterburners and rolled over Elkhorn Valley 80-44 on Friday. It was the final regular-season game for both teams before next week's subdistricts.
HUMPHREY - After playing through an 18-18 draw through one quarter, Humphrey St. Francis turned on the afterburners en route to an 80-44 victory over visiting Elkhorn Valley.
-