Ten Norfolk High wrestlers qualify for state meet.

Davison, Badgers send Huskers to 10th straight loss 81-64

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Brad Davison couldn’t hit a shot in practice the last two days, but that changed Saturday when he scored 30 points on 8-of-11 3-point shooting to lead Wisconsin to an 81-64 win and send Nebraska to its school-record tying 10th straight loss 81-64 on Saturday.

Wildcats drop two in final seconds

WAYNE — The visitors came away with a pair of white-knuckle wins as the Wayne State College men and women hosted Concordia St. Paul in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference basketball here at Rice Auditorium on Friday night.

St. Francis steamrools Elkhorn Valley

HUMPHREY — After playing to an 18-all draw after one quarter, Humphrey St. Francis put on the afterburners and rolled over Elkhorn Valley 80-44 on Friday. It was the final regular-season game for both teams before next week's subdistricts.