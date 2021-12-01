The Norfolk High unified bowling team had to wait a couple of days, but it was worth it. The Panthers have qualified for the Class A state tournament as a wild card.
The sport is unique in that it involves student athletes with and without intellectual disabilities competing as members of the same team.
On Monday, Norfolk hosted the A-5 district and finished second at King's Lanes with a score of 913. The Panthers then had to wait for the results of the other five districts to see if their score would hold up to claim one of two wild-card entries.
It did. Fremont, which finished third in A-5 district, garnered the other wild card with a pin count of 819.
"I’m just proud of them for scoring as well as they did to get us into that wild-card spot," Norfolk coach Katie Uttecht said.
"I’m excited to see how we do at state. I think we’ll do just fine. We had to compete with just three out of our five team members for districts and they did well.
"But it’s going to be a little bit nicer with the other two. They have good camaraderie with each other; they lovingly go against each other, quite a bit."
Tyler Yagow, Sean Frerichs and Calen Mefford made up the district runner-up team. That trio will be joined by Nolan McDonald and Ethan Neemeyer at the state tournament, which is set for Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln on Monday beginning at 10 a.m.
“It’s a good group. They have good chemistry. I like them a lot, and I’m glad all five of them will be there this time,” Uttecht said.
Unofficially, Norfolk has earned the No. 3 seed and will face sixth-seeded Kearney in the opening round.