NDN swimming

LINCOLN — Norfolk swimming and diving teams capped their dual seasons with wins of 111-74 (girls) and 108-73 over Lincoln Southeast here Tuesday.

“It was great to finish the dual season. I saw some gutsy quality swims from our swimmers and was pleased with how we swam,” Norfolk coach David Nelson said. “We qualified our girls 200 free relay so we now have all the girls relays qualified for state.”

The foursome of Joslyn Jacobs, Courtney Flohr, Arin Bach and Annika Harthoorn won the event in 1 minute, 43.13 seconds.

“I like where we are at this stage of the season and are looking forward to resting for our conference meet.” Nelson said. “Ben Spray got a second event qualified in the 200 freestyle (1:49.80) so it was great to get that out of the way heading into the conference meet.”

The boys end the dual season with a 5-2 mark, the girls finish with a 6-1 record.

Norfolk will return to Lincoln Southeast on Thursday, Feb. 13, for the Heartland Athletic Conference meet.

Girls division

Norfolk 111, Lincoln Southeast 74

Winner/highest NHS finisher

■ 200 medley relay: 1. Norfolk (Arin Bach, Katherine Meuret, Elsie Olberding, Maggie Waddington), 2:04.58.

■ 200 freestyle: 1. Olberding, NHS, 2:05.85.

■ 200 individual medley: 1. Annika Harthoorn, NHS, 2:23.29.

■ 50 freestyle: 1. Ertz, LSE, 26.84; 2. Morgan Herley, NHS, 27.66.

■ Diving: 1. Kiran Walker, NHS, 128.40.

■ 100 butterfly: 1. Joslyn Jacobs, NHS, 1:02.38.

■ 100 freestyle: 1. Harthoorn, NHS, 56.90.

■ 500 freestyle: 1. Farley, LSE, 6:03.41; 2. Taylor Rossman, NHS, 6:07.06.

■ 200 freestyle relay: 1. Norfolk (Jacobs, Courtney Flohr, Bach, Harthoorn), 1:43.13.

■ 100 backstroke: 1. Jacobs, NHS, 1:03.32.

■ 100 breaststroke: 1. Meuret, NHS, 1:13.32.

■ 400 freestyle relay: 1. Lincoln Southeast, 4:04.62; 2. Norfolk (Rossman, Haidyn Anderson, Leah Vanderheiden, Meuret), 4:28.63.

Boys division

Norfolk 108, Lincoln Southeast 73

Winner/highest NHS finisher

■ 200 medley relay: 1. Lincoln Southeast, 1:58.98; 2. Norfolk (Benjamin Bugenhagen, Keiichiro Tateuchi, Cameron Korth, Nathan Filipi), 2:02.58.

■ 200 freestyle: 1. Benjamin Spray, NHS, 1:49.80.

■ 200 individual medley: 1. Rustermier, LSE, 2:17.24; 2. Bugenhagen, NHS, 2:17.50.

■ 50 freestyle: 1. Kellen Carney, NHS, 22.38.

■ Diving: 1. Ian Matteo, NHS, 127.55.

■ 100 butterfly: 1. Mason Olmer, NHS, 56.48.

■ 100 freestyle: 1. Carney, 51.46.

■ 500 freestyle: 1. Nate Liess, NHS, 5:15.88.

■ 200 freestyle relay: 1. Norfolk (Olmer, Spray, Liess, Carney), 1:31.92.

■ 100 backstroke: 1. Olmer, NHS, 58.66.

■ 100 breaststroke: 1. Spray, NHS, 1:05.09.

■ 400 freestyle relay: 1. Norfolk (Olmer, Liess, Spray, Carney), 3:28.90

Tags

In other news

Wayne State track adds to next year's roster

Wayne State track adds to next year's roster

WAYNE — Wayne State College track and field coach Marlon Brink has announced the addition of five student athletes to the Wildcat men’s track and field team for the 2020-21 season.

Player-pay bill gets support from two former Huskers

Nebraska student-athletes could sign an endorsement deal with a clothing company, promote a line of protein shakes on Instagram or get paid for appearing at a youth sports camp under a bill before the Legislature.

BOYS BASKETBALL: Wayne 57, Norfolk Catholic 53

BOYS BASKETBALL: Wayne 57, Norfolk Catholic 53

HARTINGTON — Tyrus Eischeid finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds, and third-seeded Wayne needed a pair of Tanner Walling free throws with 12.6 seconds left plus an insurance basket in the final seconds to hold off sixth-seeded Norfolk Catholic 57-53 in the Mid-State Conference quarterfina…

Time Out: Herman posts 21 in win to snap Panther home loss streak

Time Out: Herman posts 21 in win to snap Panther home loss streak

Norfolk's Kallan Herman scored 21 points in a victory over Fremont that ended the Panthers' home drought. St. Francis' Trevor Pfeifer sparked momentum with a dunk to kick off the third quarter against Norfolk Catholic, and a scrappy Osmond team emerged victorious over rival Laurel-Concord-Co…