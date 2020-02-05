LINCOLN — Norfolk swimming and diving teams capped their dual seasons with wins of 111-74 (girls) and 108-73 over Lincoln Southeast here Tuesday.
“It was great to finish the dual season. I saw some gutsy quality swims from our swimmers and was pleased with how we swam,” Norfolk coach David Nelson said. “We qualified our girls 200 free relay so we now have all the girls relays qualified for state.”
The foursome of Joslyn Jacobs, Courtney Flohr, Arin Bach and Annika Harthoorn won the event in 1 minute, 43.13 seconds.
“I like where we are at this stage of the season and are looking forward to resting for our conference meet.” Nelson said. “Ben Spray got a second event qualified in the 200 freestyle (1:49.80) so it was great to get that out of the way heading into the conference meet.”
The boys end the dual season with a 5-2 mark, the girls finish with a 6-1 record.
Norfolk will return to Lincoln Southeast on Thursday, Feb. 13, for the Heartland Athletic Conference meet.
Girls division
Norfolk 111, Lincoln Southeast 74
Winner/highest NHS finisher
■ 200 medley relay: 1. Norfolk (Arin Bach, Katherine Meuret, Elsie Olberding, Maggie Waddington), 2:04.58.
■ 200 freestyle: 1. Olberding, NHS, 2:05.85.
■ 200 individual medley: 1. Annika Harthoorn, NHS, 2:23.29.
■ 50 freestyle: 1. Ertz, LSE, 26.84; 2. Morgan Herley, NHS, 27.66.
■ Diving: 1. Kiran Walker, NHS, 128.40.
■ 100 butterfly: 1. Joslyn Jacobs, NHS, 1:02.38.
■ 100 freestyle: 1. Harthoorn, NHS, 56.90.
■ 500 freestyle: 1. Farley, LSE, 6:03.41; 2. Taylor Rossman, NHS, 6:07.06.
■ 200 freestyle relay: 1. Norfolk (Jacobs, Courtney Flohr, Bach, Harthoorn), 1:43.13.
■ 100 backstroke: 1. Jacobs, NHS, 1:03.32.
■ 100 breaststroke: 1. Meuret, NHS, 1:13.32.
■ 400 freestyle relay: 1. Lincoln Southeast, 4:04.62; 2. Norfolk (Rossman, Haidyn Anderson, Leah Vanderheiden, Meuret), 4:28.63.
Boys division
Norfolk 108, Lincoln Southeast 73
Winner/highest NHS finisher
■ 200 medley relay: 1. Lincoln Southeast, 1:58.98; 2. Norfolk (Benjamin Bugenhagen, Keiichiro Tateuchi, Cameron Korth, Nathan Filipi), 2:02.58.
■ 200 freestyle: 1. Benjamin Spray, NHS, 1:49.80.
■ 200 individual medley: 1. Rustermier, LSE, 2:17.24; 2. Bugenhagen, NHS, 2:17.50.
■ 50 freestyle: 1. Kellen Carney, NHS, 22.38.
■ Diving: 1. Ian Matteo, NHS, 127.55.
■ 100 butterfly: 1. Mason Olmer, NHS, 56.48.
■ 100 freestyle: 1. Carney, 51.46.
■ 500 freestyle: 1. Nate Liess, NHS, 5:15.88.
■ 200 freestyle relay: 1. Norfolk (Olmer, Spray, Liess, Carney), 1:31.92.
■ 100 backstroke: 1. Olmer, NHS, 58.66.
■ 100 breaststroke: 1. Spray, NHS, 1:05.09.
■ 400 freestyle relay: 1. Norfolk (Olmer, Liess, Spray, Carney), 3:28.90