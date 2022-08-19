LINCOLN — The Norfolk softball team made a statement in its season opener.
The Panthers — ranked No. 7 in Class A by the Omaha World-Herald — split against preseason No. 1 and defending state champion Lincoln Southwest.
The Silver Hawks edged Norfolk 4-3 in eight innings in the opener, but the Panthers used three runs in the top of the sixth to win the second contest 8-6.
The first game was a pitchers duel until it reached extra innings tied 1-1. Payton Schnoor scored on a passed ball to put Norfolk up in the top of the first before Southwest tied it in the bottom of the fifth.
The Panthers regained the lead in the top of the eighth when an error allowed Zoey Nielsen to score. Miley Wichman added an RBI double to extend the lead to 3-1.
But Southwest rallied and won on an RBI single with two outs.
Ava Borgman had a pair of hits for the Panthers. Jessica Schmidt pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs on eight hits with eight strikeouts.
Norfolk quickly regrouped and took a 4-0 lead in the second game by the middle of the second. Borgman hit a two-run single in the first while a wild pitch and passed ball allowed two more runs to cross home plate in the second.
The Silver Hawks rallied to go up 5-4 going into the fifth. Norfolk tied it on a wild pitch, but Southwest regained the lead in the bottom of the frame.
The Panthers took control with their three-run sixth. Schmidt hit a two-run double with two outs before Emerson Waldow scored on a passed ball.
Norfolk earned the win despite being outhit 8-3. Schmidt earned the win in relief, allowing no runs on one hit over 22-e innings with a strikeout.
The Panthers’ home opener is Saturday at 11 a.m. against Grand Island.
Norfolk 100 000 02 — 3 6 1
Lincoln SW 000 010 03 — 4 8 1
LP: Jessica Schmidt. 2B: (N) Miley Wichman. 3B: (LSW) Taylor Korecky. HR: (LSW) Mackenzie Mlnarik.
Norfolk 220 013 0 — 8 3 3
Lincoln SW 012 210 0 — 6 6 3
WP: Jessica Schmidt. 2B: (N) Schmidt, Kylie Baumgard. HR: (LSW) Taylor Korecky, Mary Beth Hart.