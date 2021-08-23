GRAND ISLAND — The Norfolk High school softball team lost and won a game in a doubleheader against Grand Island on Saturday, dropping the first game 3-2 and taking the second game 6-3.

The Islanders used a run in the second and another in the fourth to take a 2-0 lead. The Panthers answered with one in the fifth and another in the sixth to tie the game, but Grand Island scored in the bottom of the eighth to win it.

Jessica Schmidt threw 7⅔ innings, allowing two runs — one earned — on six hits while striking out eight while going 2-for-3 at the plate. Emerson Waldow and Tara Koch each had a double.

The Panthers opened up the nightcap strong with three runs in the first and the second. Grand Island got one in the second, third and fifth innings, but it wasn’t enough to rally back.

Kock went seven innings, allowing three runs on nine hits and striking out one. Waldow, Taylor Schmidt, Peyton Schnoor and Cydnee Hopkins all had two hits. Schmidt and Schnoor each had a double.

The maroon and white return to action when they host Lincoln Northeast on Tuesday.

Northeast volleyball team competes at RKP Invite

BEATRICE — The Northeast Community College volleyball team fell to Highland Community College in three sets, 25-19, 25-15 and 25-9 on Saturday at the RKP Invite in Beatrice. In the final match of the day, the Hawks (1-3) fell to Cloud County Community College in three sets, 27-25, 25-16 and 25-19.

Scott Frost under investigation

LINCOLN — Nebraska football coach Scott Frost is under NCAA investigation, according to a report Wednesday morning by Action Network, for improper use of special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge and unauthorized strength and conditioning workouts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hagedorn plays for NBA training camp invite

LAS VEGAS — Since the beginning of August, basketball players from around the country have been invited to compete in MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. One of those professional basketball players includes Norfolk High alum Tyler Hagedorn.