GRAND ISLAND — The Norfolk High school softball team lost and won a game in a doubleheader against Grand Island on Saturday, dropping the first game 3-2 and taking the second game 6-3.
The Islanders used a run in the second and another in the fourth to take a 2-0 lead. The Panthers answered with one in the fifth and another in the sixth to tie the game, but Grand Island scored in the bottom of the eighth to win it.
Jessica Schmidt threw 7⅔ innings, allowing two runs — one earned — on six hits while striking out eight while going 2-for-3 at the plate. Emerson Waldow and Tara Koch each had a double.
The Panthers opened up the nightcap strong with three runs in the first and the second. Grand Island got one in the second, third and fifth innings, but it wasn’t enough to rally back.
Kock went seven innings, allowing three runs on nine hits and striking out one. Waldow, Taylor Schmidt, Peyton Schnoor and Cydnee Hopkins all had two hits. Schmidt and Schnoor each had a double.
The maroon and white return to action when they host Lincoln Northeast on Tuesday.