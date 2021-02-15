FREMONT — Norfolk girls and boys finished third and seventh respectively at the Heartland Athletic Conference swimming meet here Saturday.
“I was very pleased with how we performed at the conference swim meet,” Norfolk coach David Nelson said. “We had some great swims that set us up for a strong finish at the state meet.”
Norfolk brought home three event titles ... the 200 medley relay (Annika Harthhoorn, Joslyn Jacobs, Elsie Olberding, Maggie Waddington), Harthoorn in the 100 backstroke and Jacobs in the 100, breaststroke.
“The girls team had a very strong showing,” Nelson said.
“Having three conference champions in one meet is a first for us,” Nelson said. “Getting new state qualifiers in Ben Spray in the 200 and 500 freestyle, Elsie (Olberding) in the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly, Maggie (Waddignton) in the 50 freestyle, 100 free and Tim Spray in 500 freestyle was also good.”
How Norfolk Swimmers finished
Girls
Lincoln Southwest 490.5; Lincoln East 365; Norfolk 267; Lincoln Pius X 186.5; Lincoln Southeast 166; Fremont 158; Grand Island 137; Lincoln Northeast 126; Kearney 114; Lincoln High, 82; Lincoln North Star 55; Columbus 53.
200 medley relay: 1. Norfolk (Annika Harthoorn, Joslyn Jacobs, Elsie Olberding, Maggie Waddington), 1:47.89. (school record); 200 freestyle: 3. Marzia Gasparini, 1:57.38; 14. Taylor Rossman, 2:10.96; 15. Haidyn Anderson, 2:13.59; 200 individual medley: 2. Olberding, 2:13.27; 50 freestyle: 4. Waddington, 25.15; 100 butterfly: 5. Olberding, 1.00.11; 100 freestyle: 3. Harthoorn, 53.64; 7. Waddington, 55.28; 10. Jacobs, 55.33;
500 freestyle: 13. Taylor Rossman, 5:50.15; 15. Anderson, 5:56.38; 200 freestyle relay: 5. Norfolk (Jacobs, Sierra Rader, Kiran Walker, Gasparini), 1:43.69; 100 backstroke: 1. Annika Harthoorn, 58.12; 2. Gasparini, 59.36; 100 breaststroke: 1. Jacobs, 1:04.87. (school record); 400 freestyle relay: 3. Norfolk (Waddington, Olberding, Gasparini, Harthoorn), 3:39.45.
Boys
Lincoln Southwest 550; Kearney 295; Lincoln Pius X 282; Lincoln East 243; Grand Island 179; Fremont 146; Norfolk 132; Lincoln Southeast 114; Columbus 79; Lincoln High, 66; Lincoln Northeast 53; Lincoln North Star 43.
200 medley relay: 6. Norfolk (Ben Spray, Mason Olmer, Tim Spray, Nate Filipi), 1:44.71; 200 freestyle: 7. B. Spray, 1:48.83; 12. Olmer, 1:50.89; 13. T. Spray, 1:51.92; 500 freestyle: 7. B. Spray, 5:00.04; 8. T. Spray, 5:00.23; 15. Filipi, 5:17.46;
200 freestyle relay: 12. Norfolk (Peyton Flohr, Brady Faltys, Owen Ash, Trey Foecking, 1:43.71; 100 breaststroke: 2. Olmer, 58.59; 400 freestyle relay: 6. Norfolk (B. Spray, T. Spray, Filipi, Olmer), 3.27.76.