Norfolk High grad is cross country all-American

Megan Means, a 2018 Norfolk High School graduate, earned all-American status on Saturday by finishing eighth place in the NCAA Division II cross country championships at the Abbey Course in Saint Leo, Florida.

Means also led her Augustana team to a third-place national finish behind champion Adams State of Colorado and runner-up Grand Valley State of Michigan.

The junior covered the 6,000-meter course (1,000 meters more than a high school course) in 20 minutes, 46.2 seconds, which was 24 seconds off the pace of the champion, Hannah Becker of Grand Valley State.

