The Norfolk girls soccer team picked up two wins and a first-place trophy on Saturday in Norfolk at the Gary McLaurin Invite.
After defeating Gering 5-0, the Panthers beat North Platte 2-1 in shootout fashion.
Norfolk scored first on a Hailey Wacker goal off a Tessa Gall asssist, but North Platte answered minutes later to tie the match.
The Panthers dominated the shootout as goalie Tasha Eisenhauer stopped all three shots, while teammates Grace Ellis, London Brink and Kayla Petty each converted their chances.
“Tasha continues to play at a super high level in goal and our back four of Karagen Doele, Ava Lanman, Lexi Maxey and Nishyia Ponniah played amazing all day,” Norfolk coach Kyle Mather said. “Nishyia stepped into the back line for the first time this year and did a great job. It’s nice to see the hard work that our girls have put in pay off with a tournament win.”
Eisenhauer finished with 11 saves.
Scoring goals against Gering were London Brink, Gall (2), Abeline Olberding and Zayla Andersen. Recording assists were Maxey, Brink and Maddie Fineran.
“We got off to a slow start and should have scored more in the first half after creating several scoring opportunities,” Mather said.
Brink scored the lone goal of the first half.
“We came out strong in the second half scoring two quick goals to extend the lead and put the game out of reach,” Mather said.
North Platte reached the championship match by defeating Fremont 2-1 in a shootout. Fremont then beat Gering 7-1 in the consolation match.
In boys action, Norfolk routed Gering 10-0 in a semifinal match, then lost 1-0 in a shootout to South Sioux City in the championship match.
Kail Libengood posted two regular time shutouts in goal for Norfolk.
Girls championship
North Platte 0 1 — 1
Norfolk 0 1 — 1
Norfolk wins shootout 3-0 and match 2-1
Goal: Hailey Wacker. Assist: Tessa Gall. Shootout goals: Grace Ellis, London Brink, and Kayla Petty.
Girls semifinal
Gering 0 0 — 0
Norfolk 1 4 — 5
Goals: London Brink, Tessa Gall (2), Adeline Olberding. Zayla Andersen. Assists: Lexi Maxey, London Brink, Maddie Fineran
Boys Championship
South Sioux City 0 0 — 0
Norfolk 0 0 — 0
South Sioux City wins shootout 4-3 and match 1-0
Boys Semifinal — Norfolk 10, Gering 0
Goals: Brooks Reiman (2), Joshua Gonzalez, Isidro Rosas (4), Hunter Evans, Ben Scheonherr, Juan Juan Virves.
Assists: Schoenherr (2), Tanner Eisenhauer (2), Sam Myers, Cole Fundus (2), Cooper Jaeke, Kail Linbengood.