Norfolk High School girls basketball coach Jared Oswald will be stepping down from coaching at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
Oswald just completed his eighth year as the head girls basketball coach at Norfolk High. He has been with the Norfolk Public Schools the past 14 years — including as a math teacher at the high school for 12 years and two years as instructional coach.
Oswald directed the girls basketball team to a state runner-up finish in 2015. During his eight years, he compiled a record of 90-104. Before being named Norfolk’s head coach in 2014-15, Oswald was an assistant coach for the team for six years and an assistant coach in football for 11 years.
“I am very thankful for the opportunity to be a part of the Norfolk girls basketball program,” Oswald said. “I want to thank the coaches, players and parents who have been a part of this program during my time. The relationships I was able to develop will always be the most meaningful part of my time coaching here.
“Stepping away from the current players has been a difficult decision. However, it is the right time for me to prioritize my own family and my two young children. I look forward to cheering on the Panthers from the stands.”
John Erwin, the Norfolk High School assistant principal, said Oswald would be missed.
“I have known coach Oswald for the past 14 years, and he is a tremendous individual who truly cares about his athletes,” Erwin said. “Coach Oswald has done a great job with the girls basketball team over the past 14 years. He has a passion for the game and treats his athletes with respect and is always working to get the most out of his teams. He will continue to work for the Norfolk Public Schools, but we will greatly miss him on the basketball sidelines.”
A search for a replacement is underway.