LINCOLN — Norfolk High School capped a great day at Sun Valley Lanes on Monday, finishing as the Class A runner-up at the unified bowling state championship.
“I am just so proud of them,” coach Katie Uttecht said. “They stepped up and bowled how we knew they could. They really did their best bowling of the year at state, which is exactly what they worked for all year.”
It’s the best finish the Panthers have had in a season since 2019, when they won the state championship.
Norfolk began its postseason run seeded fifth in the eight-team field. In the opening round, the Panthers defeated No. 4 seed Millard North 3-2.
The next round against Millard South, the No. 1 seed, really stood out to Uttecht.
The Panthers were down two games to one against the Patriots and were down to their final pin. Calen Mefford needed to hit one to keep the maroon and white’s season alive. He hit it and Norfolk won the last of the five games to advance.
“I could barely watch and then I heard Tyler Yagow yell, "Yeah!" and I knew he hit it,” Uttecht said. “Just unreal pressure and Mefford really was clutch.”
Norfolk High then ousted No. 1 seed Millard South 3-2 before losing to No. 3 seed Columbus 3-2 in the championship match.
Many of those on the roster have been bowling for as long as they can remember with some even participating in club bowling. In the eyes of Uttecht, that experience paid off when it came to handling high-leverage situations.
“This group has bowled for years, and it really shows,” she said. “When in a situation like the state tournament, you have so many nerves that could take over, but I think they relied on a lot of muscle memory and they just went out there and did what they had to do.”
This team put in a lot of work in and out of the bowling alley to take home silver. The work the bowlers did to build relationships was just as important to them as knocking as many pins as possible. A lot of times, Uttecht would see that work being put in at King’s Lanes.
“Anytime I would walk into King's, one of them would either be working there or practicing by themselves,” she said. “It is so awesome to see them love a sport and succeed at it. I will also remember all of the laughs this group had. They were always doing something or saying something goofy.”
Members of the team, coached by Uttecht, are Kellen Liewer, Rashelle Thompson, Calen Mefford, Tyler Yagow and Nolan McDonald.