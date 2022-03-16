In addition to looking for a new girls basketball coach, Norfolk High also will be looking for a new boys basketball coach for next season.
Boys coach Matt Shelsta will be stepping down at the end of the 2021-22 school year, according to a news release from the school district. Shelsta just completed his second year as coach at Norfolk High. He also taught physical education and strength and conditioning classes at the high school for the past two years.
In Shelsta’s two years at Norfolk, the Panthers were 8-16 in his first season and 4-20 this past season.
The decision comes eight days after the announcement that Jared Oswald was stepping down after eight years as girls basketball coach.
“I want to thank the players of Norfolk High for being great kids and hard workers,” Shelsta said. “They were coachable and were a joy to work with the past two years. I want to thank the coaches for their work in practices, offseason workouts and providing valuable direction for our team.
“Our goals, as a program, were to improve daily and to be the hardest-working team on the court. I believe we did that to a great extent. I know that the relationships built within our program will be the most difficult thing about stepping down.”
Shelsta said the timing of the decision was best for his family “to take some time and see what’s next.”
While a search for a replacement is underway, activities director John Erwin had kind words to say about Shelsta.
“Coach Shelsta has done a great job with the boys basketball team getting the most out of his athletes,” Erwin said. “He is passionate about the game, and this is evident in his coaching. I want to personally thank Matt and his family for the two years he has given to the Norfolk Panthers and community.
“I wish Matt all the best, and I know he will do great things in whatever he chooses to do.”
Before coming to Norfolk, Shelsta coached at Norris and Elmwood-Murdock — including a state runner-up finish in 2016. His overall coaching record is 122-84.