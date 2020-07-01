Norfolk gets a win in second game over Hastings

NORFOLK -- Behind the arm of Dylan Rodgers, the Norfolk Elkhorn Valley Bank Seniors defeated Hastings 6-1 in the nightcap on Wednesday night to salvage a doubleheader split in American Legion baseball action.
Hastings won the first game 11-1. The win and loss at Norfolk Veterans Memorial Park puts Norfolk at 7-2 on the year.
Norfolk coach Darrel Bradley said he was pleased with the effort of Norfolk overall, including good pitching and energy from Rodgers, who pitched a complete game three-hitter.
“The focus after the first game was learning how to lose,” Bradley said, “so we had to come back with the confidence and the focus that we usually have and make sure we didn’t fold. And that’s exactly what we did there.”
The tough stretch of games continues on Thursday with a doubleheader at Gretna before Norfolk returns home for a doubleheader on Friday, hosting Kearney at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
